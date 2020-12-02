ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $8.14. ReneSola shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,128 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $300.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

