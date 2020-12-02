Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.93. Bit Digital shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1,222 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in October 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

