Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Ichor worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $773.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

