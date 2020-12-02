Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Kelly Services worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $837.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.