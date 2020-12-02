Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Adient worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Adient stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.