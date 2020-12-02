Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter.

HWC opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

