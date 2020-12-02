Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,429.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

