Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.