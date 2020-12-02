Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.