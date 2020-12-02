Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 1,181 UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $631,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.45.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

