5,650 Shares in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 196.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of FDNI opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $45.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

