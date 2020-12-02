Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 906.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 452.65 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $85.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,470 shares of company stock worth $5,075,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

