Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 9,360 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

