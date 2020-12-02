Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

