First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,289,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,488,000 after buying an additional 833,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 99,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

