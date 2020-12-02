First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of CLCT opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $716.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

