Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYG opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

