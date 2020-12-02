Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAI opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

