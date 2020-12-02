California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,546 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Century Communities worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 446,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 218,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

