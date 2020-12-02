EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of EnPro Industries worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

