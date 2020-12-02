22,497 Shares in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PCSB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 218,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 77,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCSB. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $260.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.60.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

