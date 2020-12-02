Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.54 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Community Bank System worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 25.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $363,081.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

