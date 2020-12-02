Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.99% of Workhorse Group worth $157,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,185,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,882,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $8,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders have sold 260,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

