Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 125.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $244.02. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

