Aperio Group LLC Buys 4,782 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

