Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Holdings Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.20% of Central Pacific Financial worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 60.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

