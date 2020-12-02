BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,575,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.19% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $157,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 127,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

