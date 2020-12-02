Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,411,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

