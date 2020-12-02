Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tennant worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 76.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,394,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TNC opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.