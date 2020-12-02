Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.45.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $154.44. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

