Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. BidaskClub raised Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hutchison China MediTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

HCM opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

