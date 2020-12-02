Aperio Group LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

