Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 63.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $812,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 29,336 shares valued at $686,956. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

