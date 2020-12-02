Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

