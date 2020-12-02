Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.60 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.