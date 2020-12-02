Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Alteryx by 72.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $3,236,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,987 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,198. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -429.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.