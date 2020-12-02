Aperio Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Atrion worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion stock opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $764.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $616.68 and its 200 day moving average is $637.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

