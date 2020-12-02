Aperio Group LLC Has $850,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 169,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 47.2% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 296,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $7,998,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPMC opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,080 shares of company stock worth $5,354,972 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

