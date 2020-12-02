Aperio Group LLC Sells 933 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $990.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 5,926 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $193,602.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,528,242.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,406. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.