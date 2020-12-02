Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $32,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,676 shares of company stock worth $35,061,243. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

