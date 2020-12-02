Aperio Group LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $876,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,650 shares of company stock worth $19,022,236 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

