Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NYSE:OMI opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.