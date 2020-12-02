Aperio Group LLC Sells 885 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Calavo Growers by 24.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.