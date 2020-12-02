Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after acquiring an additional 160,737 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,459 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

