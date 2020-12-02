The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of The RMR Group worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 117,503 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMR. Oppenheimer began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

