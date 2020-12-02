Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 565.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $1,630,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $853,538.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,451,220 shares of company stock worth $754,674,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $123.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

