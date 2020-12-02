Aperio Group LLC Has $880,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $505.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

