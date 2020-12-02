Aperio Group LLC Sells 44,218 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,218 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.0037 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

