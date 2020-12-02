Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,897 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Inogen worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

INGN opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.96 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

