Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of GameStop worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 964.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 191,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GME opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

