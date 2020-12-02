Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of ScanSource worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 90.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 137.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ScanSource by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

